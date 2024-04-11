Udonis Haslam Hosts Hour-Long Push-Up Challenge for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Former Miami Heat star Udonis Haslam is gearing up for his third annual Hour-Long Push-Up Challenge this weekend, all in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The event promises to be a fun-filled day of fitness and community engagement, with Haslam leading the charge to give back to the local South Florida community.

In an exclusive interview with Inside South Florida, Haslam shared his excitement for the upcoming challenge, emphasizing the importance of community involvement and giving back. "It's all about raising funds and giving back to the community that has given so much to me," he explained.

For those considering joining the challenge for the first time, Haslam assured that there will be ample support and resources available. "We got water for you. We got trainers, we got staff out there to take care of you and make sure you’re alight, make sure everybody’s safe," he reassured. Haslam emphasized the importance of safety and encouraged participants to pace themselves and strategize their approach to the challenge.

When asked about the potential involvement of his former teammates, Haslam expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he receives from the Miami Heat organization. While confirming that some former teammates may attend depending on their schedules, he emphasized the strong bond shared among the Heat family, both on and off the court.

Reflecting on his inspiration for starting the Udonis Haslam Foundation, Haslam credited his deep-rooted connection to the South Florida community. "Being from this community has been my why," he explained. "I do believe my why to be here is to improve the community and to improve the opportunities and resources… for my people in the inner city."

The Hour-Long Push-Up Challenge will take place at Anatomy Miami Beach on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Haslam expressed his gratitude to Anatomy Miami for hosting the event and thanked Make-A-Wish South Florida for their support. He extended a warm invitation to the community to join the UD family and participate in the challenge, emphasizing the personal significance of the event to him.

For those interested in attending, visit udcares.org to learn how to get involved.