Ultimate Dog Park: BarkYard n’ Brews Brings Fun for Pups and Their People in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

For city dwellers without backyard space, BarkYard n’ Brews offers a unique solution—a 10,000-square-foot dog park combined with a bar, perfect for both pups and their owners. Located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, this dog-friendly oasis features a splash pad, obstacle course, and relaxation areas, all while serving a variety of local craft beers, wine-based cocktails, and seltzers. Ensuring a safe and secure environment, the park requires all dogs to be up-to-date on vaccinations and offers on-site “Wooferees” to keep things in check.

Frequent visitors praise the atmosphere, calling it a “win-win” for socializing and exercise. Members also enjoy special events like foam, Halloween, and Christmas parties. With over 9,000 canine members and growing, BarkYard n’ Brews is Broward County’s go-to destination for pet lovers looking to unwind and connect. For more details, visitbarkyardnbrews.com.

