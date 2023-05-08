Ultimate Mothers’ Day tech gift guide

Consumer Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to shares her ultimate Mother's Day tech gift guide to warm your mom's heart.

“For our multi-tasking mobile moms, the Samsung Galazy Watch 5 lets her do all of the crazy things right from her wrist,” says Jolly. “It also sports the most advanced health tracking features, including body composition, sleep patterns, stress, and even skin temperature-based cycle tracking.” Find this item at Samsung.com

For the sentimental mom, Storii can help her create the perfect keepsake collection.

“This can turn your mom's life into an incredible audio book and even printable memoir,” says Jolly. Find this product at Storii.com

If there is a new mom on your shopping list, gifting the ultimate in baby monitors is a win.

“The LeapFrog 930 HD allows parents to watch over their children anytime from anywhere safely and securely.” says Jolly. “The app comes with a free sleep consultation from the experts over at We Sleep Too.” Find this item at Amazon.com

Slickdeals.com is a budget-friendly site that may help you find the right products at the right prices.

“It is another one of my all-time favorite sites,” says Jolly. “This site has all the best products and best prices, including travel and vacation packages.” For more information, visit Slickdeals.com/mom

For more information, visit Techish.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.