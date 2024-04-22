Unbreakable Organization: Empowering Survivors in the Aftermath of Gun Violence

When Brittany Sinitch, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, faced the harrowing reality of a school shooting in 2018, she refused to let tragedy define her. Instead, she found strength in resilience and founded the Unbreakable Organization in 2019.

Dedicated to supporting individuals and communities impacted by gun violence, the Unbreakable Organization stands as a beacon of hope in the aftermath of unthinkable tragedy. Through a range of initiatives and programs, they provide vital resources, support networks, and a sense of empowerment to survivors navigating the complex journey of healing.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Brittany shared how the word "unbreakable" became a mantra in her life during therapy sessions following the shooting. She described it as the idea that although humans break for many reasons, they can put themselves back together again.

The Unbreakable Organization offers several services to support survivors. One of their initiatives is the online experience, which includes book clubs, journaling sessions, and free resources created in collaboration with mental health counselors. Additionally, they have a scholarship program to support students impacted by gun violence, providing them with $1,000 each to use for therapy or other necessary expenses.

To further their mission and support survivors, the Unbreakable Organization is hosting a benefit concert on April 27th at the Lake Worth Playhouse. The concert will feature 13 performers from South Florida sharing their stories of resilience and performing live. It promises to be an evening of celebration and connection.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Unbreakable Organization, volunteering, or donating can visit their website at theunbreakableorg.com. It's an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of survivors and support a cause dedicated to healing and resilience.