Underdogs to Watch: Auckland City Gears Up for FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S.

Excitement is building as the countdown continues to the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in the United States on June 14. For the first time ever, the global tournament will feature 32 of the world’s top club teams competing across 12 U.S. venues, including South Florida’s own Hard Rock Stadium and Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium.

One of the early fan favorites? Auckland City FC, the scrappy underdogs from New Zealand who are set to take on football giants from Germany, Portugal, and Argentina.

Their coach, Paul Posa, is embracing the challenge. "We’re probably the smallest club there," said Posa. "But we’ve got to give it everything we’ve got. Our job could well be just to go out there and try to cause an upset."

The veteran manager also praised the host country’s reputation for sports entertainment: "There’s no doubt the Americans can put on a good show."

The tournament runs June 14 to July 13, and promises high-stakes action with some of the world’s most celebrated players and coaches going head-to-head for club football’s most prestigious prize.

Tickets are now available for fans eager to experience the first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup live in the U.S. Don’t miss the chance to witness history, and maybe a few surprises, on the road to global glory.