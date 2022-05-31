Understand the importance of good sleep habits with tips from Doctor James Q. Simmons

According to the American Psychological Association, two out of three Americans are negatively affected by bad sleep. That is why Doctor James Q. Simmons joined Inside South Florida with some surefire ways to rest better at night.

“If you're not sleeping well or not sleeping long enough, you don't get enough time to cycle through each sleep cycle,” says Simmons. “They have all sort of different functions and different purposes, and we need them.”

Simmons stressed that food habits could have a big effect on how you sleep.

“For a lot of people, they need to cut the caffeine off a little bit earlier than you think,” says Simmons. “Also, don't go to bed super hungry or super stuffed.”

