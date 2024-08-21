Understanding BPH and the Benefits of Rezum Water Vapor Therapy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Boston Scientific. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), or the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate, is a condition that affects nearly all men as they age. Dr. Christopher Hollowell, a specialist in urology, recently discussed BPH and a revolutionary treatment known as Rezum Water Vapor Therapy on Inside South Florida.

BPH occurs as the prostate grows larger with age. This growth can cause the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder, to become compressed, leading to symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty starting urination, and a weak urine stream. "Think of the prostate like a donut," Dr. Hollowell explained. "As the prostate grows outward, it isn't necessarily a problem. The issue arises when the hole in the donut closes up, restricting urine flow."

For men experiencing symptoms of BPH, Rezum Water Vapor Therapy offers a minimally invasive solution. Dr. Hollowell was among the first in South Florida to perform this procedure, which involves injecting water vapor directly into the prostate. The water vapor quickly condenses, releasing energy that destroys excess prostate tissue. Over time, the body naturally removes this dead tissue, effectively shrinking the prostate and relieving symptoms.

"Rezum is a simple, in-office procedure that takes just a few minutes," Dr. Hollowell noted. "It opens up the urinary channel, reduces bladder pressure, and preserves bladder function."

Rezum is particularly beneficial for men over the age of 50 who are experiencing symptoms of BPH. Traditionally, men with BPH were first treated with medications. However, as Dr. Hollowell highlighted, "Rezum is now recognized as a first-line therapy by the American Urological Association. This means patients can opt for this treatment before trying medications."

The advantages of Rezum are significant:



Higher Effectiveness: Rezum works better than medications, providing more durable results that can last five years or more.

Fewer Side Effects: Unlike medications, Rezum has minimal side effects.

Unlike medications, Rezum has minimal side effects. Convenience: The procedure is performed in the office, with patients returning to their normal activities within a couple of weeks.

Many patients are choosing Rezum because it offers a straightforward and effective alternative to traditional BPH treatments. With a 5% retreatment rate at five years, Rezum provides long-term relief with a single procedure.

"We're proud to offer innovative, world-class healthcare to our community here in South Florida," said Dr. Hollowell. "Rezum is just one example of how we strive to bring the best treatments to our patients."

For more information about BPH and Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, visit zurology.com or minimalprostate.com.