Understanding Breast Density and Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Risk

Breast density plays a significant role in breast cancer risk and complicates early detection, as Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt explained on Inside South Florida. Women with dense breast tissue, which appears white on mammograms, face challenges because tumors and other cancer indicators also appear white, making them harder to detect. Dr. Stitt recommends the My Risk hereditary cancer test with risk score, a clinically validated test for women of all ancestries, offering an equitable way to assess breast cancer risk beyond traditional methods.

Ashley Demon shared her personal experience with genetic testing, which helped her understand her elevated risk due to family history. With guidance from the test, she made informed health decisions, including early screening and a preventative double mastectomy at age 31. Dr. Stitt emphasized the importance of discussing genetic test results with a healthcare provider to explore personalized prevention strategies.

