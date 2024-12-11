Understanding Cognitive Health: Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald Shares Insights on Early Detection and Suppor

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signify Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Cognitive decline is a topic many families face as their loved ones age, but recognizing when forgetfulness becomes a more serious issue is crucial. Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald joined Inside South Florida to discuss symptoms, early intervention, and the benefits of in-home cognitive assessments.

Dr. Schwarzwald emphasized that mild cognitive impairment (MCI) often goes unnoticed, with nearly 92% of older Americans unaware they have it. She highlighted subtle signs that family members should watch for, including:



Increased falls or clumsiness.

Forgetting to take medications or missing appointments.

Struggles with conversations or following instructions.

Unexplained withdrawal from family events or social activities.

“These changes may go beyond typical aging-related forgetfulness,” Dr. Schwarzwald explained.

Knowing about cognitive issues early can open doors to treatments and lifestyle changes that may slow progression. Activities like learning a new language, dancing, or woodworking have been shown to enhance brain health.

“It’s as important as any other annual health exam,” Dr. Schwarzwald stressed. “Early identification allows for better planning and improves quality of life.”

Dr. Schwarzwald shared how companies like Signify Health make cognitive screenings more accessible. Their nurse practitioners and physicians offer free in-home health assessments through participating health insurance plans, providing digital cognitive tests as part of a comprehensive health review.

“These visits empower patients and their primary care providers to prepare for the future,” she said.

For additional information about in-home health evaluations and cognitive screenings, visit HelloSignify.com or call the number on the back of your health insurance card to determine eligibility. For spanish speakers, visit HolaSignify.com for assistance.

With proactive testing and support, cognitive health challenges can be addressed early, ensuring a better quality of life for individuals and their families.