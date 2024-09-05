Understanding Florida's November Ballot Amendments

This November, Florida voters will have the chance to vote on six proposed constitutional amendments. Dr. Monica Elliott from the League of Women Voters of Broward County recently spoke with Inside South Florida to explain these amendments and offer advice on how voters can educate themselves before heading to the polls.

Dr. Elliott explains that the League of Women Voters is a political yet nonpartisan organization, meaning they neither endorse nor oppose political parties or candidates. For over 100 years, their mission has been to empower voters and defend democracy. They focus on voter education and engagement through initiatives like candidate forums and their website, vote411.org, which provides comprehensive information about candidates and voting.

The League hosts candidate forums, providing a platform for the public to hear directly from those running for office. These forums allow for direct comparison by asking all candidates the same questions in a consistent setting. For those who prefer written resources, vote411.org offers a "written version of a candidate forum," where voters can read candidate responses and make informed decisions.

Dr. Elliott highlights a concerning trend of voter apathy, especially among young voters and within the Black and Hispanic communities. In 2022, there was a notable 23% decrease in voter turnout in the Black community compared to the 2018 midterm elections. She emphasizes the importance of local elections, pointing out that change often begins at the community level. The League's goal is to remind voters that local races are just as critical as state and national ones.

The six constitutional amendments on Florida's November ballot cover a range of issues:



School Board Elections: Should these remain nonpartisan or become partisan? Right to Hunt and Fish: Should this right be explicitly included in the state constitution? Recreational Marijuana: This amendment would address the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Abortion Rights: A proposed amendment concerning abortion rights in Florida. Homestead Tax Exemption: This amendment involves changes to the homestead tax exemption for homeowners. Public Financing for Governor and Cabinet Positions: This would propose eliminating public financing for these positions.

For more detailed information about the upcoming amendments and to educate yourself before voting, Dr. Elliott encourages visiting vote411.org and lwvbroward.org.