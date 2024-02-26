Understanding Heart Disease: Insights from Cardiologist Dr. Yordanka Reyna

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Dr. Yordanka Reyna, a cardiologist with Broward Health Physicians Group and the Medical Director of the Heart Failure Program at Broward Health Medical Center, shed light on the importance of heart health during American Heart Month.

Heart disease, Dr. Reyna emphasized, is the leading cause of death globally and in the United States. She revealed that heart disease accounts for one death every 30 seconds and one in every five deaths overall. The most common conditions associated with heart disease include coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, heart attacks, and cardiac arrest.

Highlighting the challenge of identifying heart disease due to its invisible nature, Dr. Reyna outlined key symptoms to watch for. While men typically experience chest pain during a heart attack, women may have more generalized symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and discomfort. Other symptoms include arm pain, palpitations, and swelling in the legs, indicative of heart failure.

Discussing diagnostic methods, Dr. Reyna mentioned various screening tests such as cholesterol panels and heart calcium scoring. These tests, along with stress testing, echocardiograms, and EKGs, aid in early detection and preventive measures. Dr. Reyna stressed the importance of lifestyle changes, including diet modification and medication adherence, in managing heart health.

For those seeking more information, Dr. Reyna recommended visiting BrowardHealth.org, which offers a wealth of resources on cardiology services and educational events. From semi-annual screenings to advanced procedures like stents, valve repairs, and minimally invasive surgeries, Broward Health provides comprehensive cardiac care to the community.

