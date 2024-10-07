Understanding Home Title Theft and How Home Title Lock Can Protect You

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Thought Leaders America. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Home title theft is a growing threat that can lead to serious consequences for homeowners. As former FBI Supervisory Special Agents Art Pfizenmayer explained on Inside South Florida, criminals can access public records, obtain a property deed, and forge documents to transfer ownership without the homeowner's knowledge. Once they've done this, these criminals can take out loans against the property, leaving homeowners at risk of foreclosure.

Home Title Lock addresses this issue with 24/7 monitoring using sophisticated software to alert homeowners of any unauthorized changes to their property title. In case of an incident, Home Title Lock's restoration team works with legal experts to help restore ownership and peace of mind.

