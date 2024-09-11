Understanding Obesity and Finding Solutions with MetaboliK Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MetaboliK. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Obesity is a complex issue affecting millions across the globe, especially in the United States. To better understand the factors behind obesity and how we can address it, Dr. Sasha de Jesus from MetaboliK Health joined Inside South Florida for a deep dive into this growing concern.

Dr. Sasha began by explaining that obesity is classified as a disease by the World Health Organization (WHO), with its definition stemming back to the 1940s. "Obesity is not just about weight," she explained. "It's about the excessive fat accumulation that leads to negative health consequences, affecting the way our bodies function." Recognizing obesity as a disease helps eliminate the stigma and encourages both patients and healthcare providers to address it with the seriousness it demands.

Several factors contribute to obesity, including genetics, environment, behavior, and lifestyle choices. Dr. Sasha highlighted how genetics play a role in determining how the body stores fat, while environmental influences and personal habits, like nutrition and physical activity, can also contribute. Medications and other health factors may also influence weight gain.

One of the biggest misconceptions about obesity, Dr. Sasha shared, is the belief that it’s simply about willpower. "It’s not just about eating less and moving more," she emphasized. The complexity of the disease is often overlooked, and people seeking treatment are sometimes unfairly judged for "taking the easy way out." But just like with any other medical condition, obesity needs proper medical management.

At MetaboliK Health, the team takes a holistic approach to weight management. Their specialists, who make up only 1% of all doctors in the U.S., assess each patient's unique needs, providing personalized treatment plans. These plans include nutrition counseling, behavioral management, and ongoing health coaching, ensuring that patients are supported throughout their wellness journey.

MetaboliK Health offers continuous access to physicians via their app, allowing patients to receive consistent support and guidance.

For more information on how MetaboliK Health can help with weight management and overall wellness, visit metabolikhealth.com or follow them on Instagram @metabolikhealth.