Understanding Parental Rights and Custody Laws in Florida: Insights from Robert Glegg

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Families for Custodial Justice. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In Florida, many parents and guardians may not fully understand their rights when it comes to custody and protecting their children. To help clarify these issues, Robert Glegg, founder of Families for Custodial Justice, shared his insights on the importance of updating Florida’s custody laws to better protect both children and custodial parents.

Robert Glegg’s journey began with a personal struggle. He lives in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, while his ex-wife resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. When their daughter expressed a desire to live with him, the courts—both in Canada and Florida—granted him sole custody. However, his ex-wife repeatedly violated his custodial rights, which severely affected his relationship with his daughter.

"I found out that an exemption in Florida law prohibits one parent from holding the other parent legally responsible for custodial interference in civil court," Glegg explains. This experience led him to create Families for Custodial Justice, an organization aimed at changing this specific exemption in Florida law to better protect custodial parents and their children.

According to Glegg, the existing exemption in Florida’s custody laws creates a loophole that can be exploited by parents who abduct their children. This loophole prevents custodial parents from holding the abducting parent accountable in civil court, which can encourage such behavior.

"Eliminating this exemption will be a serious deterrent to parental child abductors," Glegg says. He believes that changing the law will protect more children and ensure that custodial rights are respected.

Glegg hopes to see a change in Florida’s custody laws that would remove the current exemption allowing parental child abductors to avoid legal responsibility in civil courts. He emphasizes that having such a provision in place would give custodial parents a clearer path to justice when their rights are violated.

"My once-loving relationship with my daughter is now non-existent. I want to help Florida families avoid this fate," Glegg shares, highlighting the emotional toll that the current legal gaps can cause.

Families for Custodial Justice is actively working to amend Florida’s outdated custody laws, and they are seeking public support. Glegg encourages individuals to learn more about the organization and its mission by visiting familiesforcustodialjustice.com or calling (416) 399-5823.

"We ask everyone to spread the word about our cause and sign our petition on our website," Glegg urges. "Your support could make a significant difference in protecting the rights of children and custodial parents across Florida."