Understanding Personal Injury and Property Insurance with Sasieta Law

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Alejandro Sasieta, one of the managing partners at Sasieta Law, to discuss personal injury, property insurance, and family law. The firm, co-founded by Alejandro and his wife, Dana Sasieta, focuses on providing personalized legal services throughout Florida, aiming to help individuals navigate complex legal situations.

Alejandro shared that Sasieta Law was founded to offer a more tailored approach to legal services than what is typically available at larger firms. "We wanted to make decisions to take on the cases that we wanted and maybe turn down cases that we would otherwise have to take on as a big firm. We wanted to make those decisions to help people of Florida," Alejandro explained. This focus on autonomy and client-centered service sets their practice apart.

With Florida's frequent severe weather events, property insurance is a critical concern for many residents. Alejandro emphasized the importance of understanding what you’re paying for with your insurance policy. "Most people don’t realize that a policy is a contract. You need to know exactly what coverage you have and what you’re paying for," he noted. He encourages homeowners to carefully review their policies to ensure they are adequately covered, especially given the increasing costs of insurance premiums in the region.

Custody: There is a prevailing belief that mothers are automatically granted custody of children, but Alejandro clarified that Florida law presumes a 50/50 custody split between parents. "It's important that people know this. The presumption can be overcome," he said.

Alejandro was excited to share the firm's recent growth, which includes new offices in Orlando and Tampa, with plans to expand into Texas by the end of the year. This expansion will allow them to serve even more clients with their expertise in personal injury, property insurance, and family law.

If you’re in Florida or Texas (which is coming soon), Sasieta Law can help with your legal needs. You can reach them at 305-340-9082 or visit their website at sasietalaw.com.