Understanding Personal Injury and Property Insurance with Sasieta Law on ISF

Navigating the complexities of personal injury and property insurance can be challenging, but Sasieta Law is here to help. Alex Sasieta, one of the managing partners at Sasieta Law, recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss how his family-run firm, co-founded with his wife Dana, supports individuals across Florida.

Sasieta Law specializes in property insurance and family law, with a focus on helping clients understand their insurance policies—particularly as severe weather events impact the state. Alex emphasized the importance of homeowners knowing the details of their coverage, advising them to treat their policies as contracts to ensure they receive the protection they expect.

In addition to property insurance, Alex highlighted key misconceptions about family law, including the presumption of 50/50 custody and the value of prenups for everyone, not just the wealthy. Sasieta Law has also expanded, opening offices in Orlando, Tampa, and soon in Texas.

For more information, visit www.sasietataw.com or call 305-340-9082.