Understanding Prostate Cancer and Treatment Options with Dr. Michael Tyler

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Boston Scientific. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently had the privilege of sitting down with Dr. Michael Tyler, an expert in the field of urology, to discuss the prevalence of prostate cancer, treatment options, and innovative solutions for managing side effects during treatment.

Dr. Tyler began by highlighting the alarming prevalence of prostate cancer among men in the United States. "Prostate cancer is very, very common," he explained. "Every year, 180,000 men in America are diagnosed with this disease. Of those, approximately 60,000 may opt for radiation treatment, though there are other treatment options available."

When it comes to treating prostate cancer, Dr. Tyler emphasized that the course of treatment varies depending on the patient's individual case and the aggressiveness of the cancer. The most common treatments include surgery, where the prostate is surgically removed, and radiation therapy, which uses high-intensity energy to target and kill cancer cells.

However, radiation therapy can come with significant side effects, particularly due to the proximity of the prostate to the rectum. "One of the major concerns with radiation therapy is the scatter of radiation energy to surrounding areas, especially the rectum," Dr. Tyler noted. "This can lead to side effects like rectal bleeding, pain, and discomfort."

To mitigate these side effects, Dr. Tyler discussed an innovative solution: SpaceOAR Hydrogel. SpaceOAR is a temporary barrier that provides a cushion between the prostate and the rectum, which allows the radiation to be more precisely targeted at the prostate while reducing the impact on the rectum.

Dr. Tyler further elaborated that the hydrogel is a temporary solution that lasts about six months, during which the patient undergoes radiation therapy. After six months, the hydrogel naturally absorbs and is eliminated from the body, but in that time, it significantly reduces the risk of uncomfortable side effects, ensuring a more comfortable treatment experience for patients.

For those interested in learning more about prostate cancer, treatment options, or specifically about SpaceOAR Hydrogel, Dr. Tyler encouraged viewers to visit zurology.com or contact his practice directly at 954-714-8200 to schedule an appointment.