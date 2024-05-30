Understanding the Roundup Lawsuit: What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Attorneys James Klein and Kurt Wilson from WSFL-TV’s trusted advisors, Demesmin & Dover Law Firm, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the ongoing Roundup mass tort case and its implications for affected individuals.

James explained that Roundup is a widely used weed killer known for its active ingredient, glyphosate. “Agricultural workers, farmers, and even your everyday Joe uses Roundup for weed killing,” he said. The concern now is that glyphosate has been linked to cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Kurt detailed that Monsanto, the original maker of Roundup, was purchased by Bayer in 2018. Lawsuits began to emerge from individuals claiming they were affected by using Roundup. “Firstly, we look to agricultural workers who utilize the product on a daily basis,” he explained. “Other individuals who use it would be landscapers and gardeners. Also, it’s a household good that’s purchased in local stores.”

James outlined the two main criteria for inclusion in the lawsuit: “Number one, documented use of Roundup, and number two, a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.” The main goal is to hold companies accountable for harmful ingredients in their products.

Kurt highlighted that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, is considered a possible human carcinogen by the World Health Organization. “Glyphosate stops the breakdown of enzymes in plants so that the plant eventually dies. [This chemical] has negative health effects not only on plants but also on humans who come in contact with [it].”

Kurt also shared alarming statistics indicating that a significant number of people have been diagnosed with cancer linked to glyphosate. “The CDC recently did a study of approximately 2300 people, and… around 80% of those subjects who were tested in their urine had traces of glyphosate in their body,” Kurt added, emphasizing the widespread exposure and potential risk.

For those affected by Roundup, James advised contacting Demesmin & Dover for assistance. “[Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma] is a very emotionally traumatic experience,” he said. The firm can aid in seeking compensation from companies responsible and guide individuals through the necessary medical and legal processes.

James also noted the importance of legal representation: “These companies have high-priced legal representation and corporate attorneys on staff. It’s only right that the average person… has representation to help with their legal battles.”

For more information or to seek assistance, Demesmin & Dover can be reached at 866-954-MORE (866-954-6673) or through their website, youraccidentattorneys.com.