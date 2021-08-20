Watch
Unique products for summer beauty and wellness

Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 10:52:58-04

Friend of the show and lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head always has the best product recommendations to keep us looking and feeling our best.

First up is something specifically for women going through the change. Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials that are plant-powered, estrogen-free, and science-backed. Kindra’s best-selling, cult-favorite Daily Vaginal Lotion, available at OurKindra.com, boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut, safflower, sunflower oils – for maximum skin hydration and long-lasting comfort during your everyday life and intimate relationships.

Packed with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado hair conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp. The Bioactive formula will leave your hair smoother, stronger, and flake-free. WOW Skin Science shares your passion for quality, nature, and health, which is bottled into every WOW product. These products are powered by natural bio-active ingredients and aren't spoiled by artificial additives or harmful synthetic chemicals.

Neostrata is a dermatologist-born brand that develops clinically proven skincare solutions designed to address multiple forms of discoloration, from dullness and redness to uneven skin tone and dark spots. Visit Neostrata.com to learn more about our products, see our proven results, and get information about our ingredient technologies

Make sure your skin is healthy and hydrated with Curel. Help improve the skin barrier’s natural function and protect from any dryness by replenishing your ceramide reservoir with the lightweight Moisture Facial Milk.

Don't spend a ton of money on lash extensions that need to be replaced. RapidLash works to enhance, condition, moisturize and strengthen lashes to give you a serious glamour boost in as little as 30 days, and features proprietary and innovative Hexatein 1 Complex, comprised of six highly effective ingredients designed to condition, moisturize and boost the appearance of lashes

