United Healthcare and Sesame Street are helping families come together

These last few years have been tough for families everywhere, making it important for them and their providers to help children build resilience. Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind Sesame Street, has teamed up with United Healthcare to help kids thrive in the community. Andrea Cody from Sesame Workshop and Dr. Arethusa Kirk spoke with us about how the two companies are working together to help families.

Some of the new resources for caregivers include storybooks in multiple languages that highlight building confidence, persisting through change, and coping with it. The books can be easily downloaded to help kids learn how to bounce back from ups and downs.

Learning resilience is extremely important for children. Dr. Kirk says there has been an increase in ER visits for children who are in mental health crises. To make matters even direr, over 140,000 children have lost a parent or grandparent due to COVID-19. These resilience resources can help children persist and thrive through these situations.

United Healthcare and Sesame Workshop have been working together for over a decade to support families, communities, and healthcare providers to help children learn and grow. You can head to SesameStreetInCommunities.org for more information and to check out these great resources.

