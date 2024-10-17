Watch Now
United Way of Broward Launches Be Healthy Broward: A Mental Health Literacy Campaign

The United Way of Broward County has launched Be Healthy Broward, a groundbreaking mental health literacy campaign aimed at raising awareness and promoting mental health resources across all communities in Broward County. Judge Ginger Lerner-Wren, who pioneered the nation’s first mental health court, joined Chief Program Officer of United Way of Broward County, Maria Hernandez on Inside South Florida to discuss the initiative.

The campaign highlights the connection between mental and physical health and seeks to provide residents with the tools and information they need to navigate mental health challenges. Resources like 211 Broward and the mental health crisis hotline 988 are available for those seeking assistance, offering 24-hour support from trained counselors.

Be Healthy Broward focuses on early intervention and prevention, helping families understand the importance of seeking care before crises escalate. Judge Lerner-Wren emphasized the program’s goal of making mental health care more accessible and transparent, particularly for those who may not know where to turn for help.

For more information on how to get involved or access mental health resources, visit the United Way of Broward County’s website, unitedwaybroward.org. The campaign is open to the entire community, encouraging participation from those interested in both volunteering and seeking support.

