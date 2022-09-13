UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Street partner to fight food insecurity

Some grandparents are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren and face food shortages. Dr. Arethusa Kirk, UnitedHealthcare Community and State’s National Senior Medical Director, and Andrea Cody, U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop’s Senior Project Manager, joined Inside South Florida to share resources and support to help grandparents experiencing food insecurity.

“The Happy, Healthy, Hopeful: Stretching Our Food Dollars is part of our ongoing partnership with Sesame Workshop and our ‘Growing Every Day Every Week’ program,” says Kirk. “This resource provides helpful tips and activities for planning and making easy, healthy and budget-friendly meals.”

The partnerships mission is to help parents, grandparents and children create healthy relationships with food.

“Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit behind Sesame Street,” says Cody. “With UnitedHealthcare, we've been working for over a decade to support families, healthcare providers and communities as they help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder.”

For more information, visit GrandParentsDay.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare.