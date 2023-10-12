UnitedHealthcare Is Helping the Florida Community with Free Eye Clinics

UnitedHealthcare Vision VP of Clinical Programs, Dr. Premilla Banwait, joined Inside South Florida to share how their organization along with the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation took part in celebrating World Sight Day by providing free eye clinics to underserved communities.

“UnitedHealthCare and OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation actually came together to put on this amazing clinic in Florida city branches,” says Dr. Banwait. “I think there is about a hundred or so community members that they were able to evaluate and get their eyes checked out. And this was really serving a population that doesn’t get access to eye exams every day.”

