UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage health plan enrollment tips

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 18:30:02-04

UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage’s Vice President, Betsy Chin, joined Inside South Florida to share things to consider before making changes to your Medicare health plan.

“First and foremost, number one is cost. What is the plan going to cost you next year, including any premium that the plan may have or cost sharing that you need?” says Chin. “You should also look at coverage. Are the doctors and hospitals that you want to use covered in your plans’ network, and are the prescription drugs that you need on the approved drug list?”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by UnitedHealthcare.

