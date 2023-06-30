Watch Now
Uniting, empowering, and celebrating LGBTQ+ excellence at The Pride Center

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 19:00:02-04

Discover the heart and soul of the LGBTQ+ community at The Pride Center, where celebration, empowerment, and support thrive, as CEO Robert Boo, Board Chair Christopher Bates, and Transinclusive Group founder Tatiana Williams unveil the incredible magic that happens at The Pride Center.

“We are totally involved in the community,” says Bates. “We have programs for lesbians, we have programs for African American gay men who want to meet and coalesce and grow community, we have an HIV program that is one of the best in South Florida, and we have over the years sponsored programs to help men come to terms with their homosexuality, to be comfortable being an HIV positive person, and to reintroduce them back into their communities.”

For more information, visit PrideCenterFlorida.com.

