Universal Orlando Resort Unveils Newest Attraction: Jurassic World VelociCoaster

The award-winning Universal Creative team in partnership with filmmakers from Universal Pictures is bringing to life a new “Jurassic World” story with the Velocicoaster, the ride combines epic thrills and popular characters from the blockbuster film franchise.

"The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films are iconic and timeless. We really wanted to add to that and bring more to its legacy and its audience. We really studied and asked what was the DNA to making those (films) and we came up with thrill, teeth, and environment," says Gregory Hall, Art Director, Universal Creative

The Velocicoaster is Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster. It spans more than 4,700 feet of track and its signature maneuvers include two pulse-pounding launches and a towering top hat that propels riders 155 feet in the air that then immediately goes into an 80-degree drop.

"We had an excellent coaster designer who worked extensively on the pacing and on these elements. And we knew there that by adding these immersive elements and of all these little things are going to elevate the ride," stated Shelby Honea, Show Producer, Universal Creative

Jurassic World VeloCiCoaster is now open to the public at Universal's Islands of Adventure.