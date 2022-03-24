University of Miami Basketball player Jordan Miller joins the show to talk about his team’s March Madness run

Not many people thought they would make it this far, but here the University of Miami Men’s Basketball team continues to prove people wrong. After two upset wins against USC and #2 seeded Auburn, the Canes find themselves in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2016. Starting guard Jordan Miller joined us to talk about how the team was able to find success this season.

Miller credits his teammates’ willingness to play together and the passion of the fans for the Hurricanes’ success thus far. “We’ve been the underdogs all season, just trying to get people’s respect.” Says Miller. “We’re happy to do it for University of Miami fans and put us on the map as a basketball school.”

To watch the Hurricanes try to continue their run in the tournament tune in to TBS Friday 3/25 at 10 p.m.