University of Miami Students Launch Candid Podcast About Navigating College Life

Two University of Miami sophomores are turning everyday campus conversations into an empowering new podcast for young adults. Jadyn Cohee and Sophia Metzner, co-hosts of the newly launched 20s Unfiltered podcast, recently joined Inside South Florida to share the inspiration behind their growing platform and what listeners can expect from this relatable college-centric series.

Jadyn, a broadcast journalism and sports administration major, and Sophia, who studies political science and media management, met at a Miami Heat game and quickly bonded over their shared love of media, sports, and the challenges of being far from home. What started as a car ride full of candid conversation sparked a bigger idea — a podcast that would offer authentic advice for young people entering college.

“I came to college and I was always searching on TikTok for advice. I was so confused because it’s such a big transition in our lives,” Sophia explained. “I was talking with Jadyn about how fun it would be to give advice to other people and have one space instead of just going to the search bars.”

20s Unfiltered lives up to its name by delivering honest, raw, and often funny takes on topics like homesickness, meeting new people, managing college relationships, and embracing independence. Each episode features a quirky green bag filled with listener-submitted questions that spark the hosts’ unfiltered discussions.

“We get it. We are going through it ourselves. And we just want you to have a sense of home and for you to have someone like big sisters to talk to,” said Jadyn.

This season, listeners can expect a multi-part series focused on dating, situationships, and the nuances of college romance — all told from the perspective of two students navigating it themselves.

The podcast is available on Spotify and YouTube, with behind-the-scenes content and teaser clips on TikTok and Instagram. “We’re just getting started,” the co-hosts promised.

Follow 20s Unfiltered @20sUnfilteredPodcast or stream full episodes now on Spotify and YouTube.