University of Phoenix offering credit for real life experience

Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 24, 2022
College can be an arduous journey for returning students. University of Phoenix’s Vice President of Admissions and Evaluation, Devin Andrews, joined Inside South Florida to share more about transferring college credits and tips to save time and money when returning to the classroom.

“There are 39 million adults in the US who have some college and no degree. Many of them think that they have to start over if they want to return to college,” says Andrews. “At the University of Phoenix students can satisfy up to 75% of their bachelor's degree program with transfer credit or credit from other sources, such as credit for prior learning, which looks at work and life experience.”

Colleges that provide credit for prior learning experiences can help you complete your degree faster and save money.

“The tip that I would give to anyone looking to return to school is to really take a close look at the institution's policies of how they support transfer credit, and whether they even offer credit for prior learning opportunities for students,” says Andrews. “This will help them to really ensure that they get the right program to meet their needs.”

For more information, visit Phoenix.edu/SavingsExplorer

