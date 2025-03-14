UniverSoul Circus Brings a Cultural Spectacle to South Florida

South Florida is getting a taste of a circus experience like no other as UniverSoul Circus takes center stage under the big top in Miramar. Unlike your traditional circus, UniverSoul brings a unique blend of high-energy performances, vibrant cultural showcases, and electrifying entertainment that has kept audiences coming back for over 31 years.

Ringmaster N.O. Long joined Inside South Florida to share what makes UniverSoul such a standout experience. “We have more than a dozen acts from five different continents around the world,” he explained. “We don't just bring those performances–we bring the culture from those countries to the big top, right where they’re celebrated. When you come to the show, you get to experience all of the cultures, dances, and the costumes.”

Generations of families have made UniverSoul part of their traditions, and it’s easy to see why. “Where else can you bring the grandkids and the grandparents, and everyone leaves saying they had an amazing time?” N.O. added. With over 25 million tickets sold, the show has become a top 10 Ticketmaster event, proving that its soulful, high-energy performances continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Beyond the jaw-dropping performances, UniverSoul Circus takes pride in giving back and celebrating the communities it visits. “We have special nights dedicated to Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, HBCUs, and even a night honoring the wives of local pastors,” N.O. shared. The circus also hosts Caribbean Night, which was a major hit in South Florida, bringing together music, dance, and heritage in a lively, one-of-a-kind experience.

When not dazzling under the big top, performers and organizers visit local schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, and even city halls to put on special shows for those who may not be able to attend the circus in person. “We obviously have a lot of shows but we also spend a lot of our off days going around the community to different Boys & Girls Clubs, high schools, and city halls to perform for the people who aren't able to come out,” N.O. emphasized.

UniverSoul Circus is wrapping up its final week in South Florida, with shows running until March 16 at Miramar Regional Park. “Where else can you travel the entire world in two and a half hours? Only at the UniverSoul Circus,” N.O. declared.

For more information, visit UniverSoulCircus.com. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or directly at the UniverSoul box office. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience one of the most unique and culturally rich circuses in the world.