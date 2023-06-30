Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Unleashing love, one fabulous cause at a time

WSFL-Default-Image_1280x720.png
WSFL-Default-Image_1280x720.png
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 18:45:03-04

Join ISF in celebrating Pride Month's grand finale, featuring local organizations and change-makers, with the inspiring Miriam Richte, Harvey Milk Foundation's Education Director and Counsel.

“Our mission is to provide support for not just the LGBTQ+ community but minimalized and marginalized communities around the world who are struggling with acceptance, with being able to live authentically, and who need the support of a large global organization,” says Richte.

To learn more, visit MilkFoundation.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com