Unlock Your Dream Holiday Getaway with Airbnb Hacks

Airbnb Communications Lead for North America, Liz Debold Fusco, joined Inside South Florida to share effective Airbnb hacks that can help you refine your search for the perfect Airbnb stay, making it easier to book your dream accommodations.

“No matter where you're looking to go, search filters are a great hack to help you find the stay in your ideal destination that have those must-have amenities really meets your needs for holiday travel,” says Fusco. “When you go to put in your search along with putting in your destination and your dates, you can select any number of filters and that will return results that meet those exact needs.”

