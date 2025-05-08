Unlocking Confidence Through Color: What a Certified Color Analyst Really Does

Ever wonder why some colors make your skin glow while others leave you looking washed out? That’s exactly where a certified color analyst comes in. On Inside South Florida, Alina Silivestru—better known as The Outfit Girl—joined the show to explain how discovering your best colors can completely transform the way you look and feel.

On a day-to-day basis, Alina helps her clients identify the colors that make them appear more vibrant, youthful, and confident. “When you are wearing your best colors, you look more vibrant, youthful, and feel more confident,” she explained. “On the opposite side, when you are not wearing your best colors, your skin will appear more red and with some shadow, and you will look dull or pale.”

To demonstrate the power of color analysis, Alina performed a live session with co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia. Surprisingly, despite different skin tones, the two shared some striking similarities in what colors flattered them best. Using colorful drapes, Alina showed how brighter hues brought out warmth and energy in their skin, while duller colors muted their glow.

So what’s the secret behind finding your ideal palette? According to Alina, it’s all about undertones and contrast. She broke it down into three main undertones: warm, cool, and neutral. Warm-toned individuals shine in earthy shades like olive green, burnt orange, gold, and mustard yellow. Cool-toned individuals look best in jewel tones such as navy, emerald, magenta, and icy pink. Neutral tones? “You're a lucky person,” Alina said, “because you can pull colors from both ranges.”

But color analysis isn’t just for clothes—it extends to makeup, jewelry, and even hair. “People probably don't know that, but the the tone of your hair is very important,” she noted. “It makes a difference. If you are not wearing the right tone, you're gonna look dull.”

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, plan a new hairstyle, or simply step out with more confidence, color analysis offers more than just style advice—it provides a personalized roadmap to looking and feeling your best.

To learn more, Alina invites viewers to visit her website attheoutfitgirl.com or follow her on Instagram at@theoutfitgirl_miami.