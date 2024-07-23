Unrivaled Luxury: Top Travel Trends and Tips from Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the world of travel continues to evolve, 2024 brings exciting trends and luxurious opportunities for adventurers. Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the latest in travel trends and what makes cruising the ultimate vacation experience.

"It's a very exciting year for travel," Andrea explains. "According to a recent survey, we're seeing that people want to take vacations to celebrate special moments and occasions, whether that is a milestone anniversary or a birthday. And we're also seeing that people want to travel to multiple destinations in one vacation and that's what cruising delivers."

When it comes to planning these major milestone trips, Andrea offers valuable tips: "The great thing about cruising is we take care of everything for you. [Regent Seven Seas Cruises] is the most inclusive luxury vacation option available, with everything from shore excursions across 550 destinations, exquisite dining, Wi-Fi, fine wines and spirits, gratuities, and even valet laundry included. For that special occasion, let us take care of every detail to make sure you have an unrivaled experience."

Regent's ships are designed for an intimate and luxurious experience, accommodating no more than 750 passengers. "All of our ships are all suites with balconies, so you can have spectacular views as you travel the world," DeMarco explained. "The personalized service that you'll get on Regent is bar none, you won't find it anywhere else in the world."

Popular cruising destinations include the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, with Alaska also gaining popularity, especially for multigenerational travel. "We've just announced a new season of itineraries for 2026 and 2027, offering 173 different journeys," DeMarco shared. "From seven-night cruises to a 149-night around-the-world voyage."

For those looking to explore the world in unparalleled luxury, Regent Seven Seas Cruises provides the perfect solution. Visit rssc.com to explore their new itineraries and plan your vacation. Bookings open July 24.