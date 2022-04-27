Up your gift giving game with Mother’s Day ideas from Elena Duque

If you’re struggling to find a Mother’s Day gift, Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Elena Duque, has you covered.

Starting out with some quality skincare, Olay 24 Face Moisturizer contains vitamin C and peptide-24 that brightens and corrects the skin. “It brightens two times more than a basic moisturizer,” says Duque. “Your mom's not basic and neither is the moisturizer.” You can find it at olay.com.

Sandals are always in style in South Florida. That is why Cambiami sandals are the perfect gift for mom. Their sandals have interchangeable straps so you can choose from multiple styles. “They have these wonderful cork little, tiny wedges. They have flats. They also have a really soft insole,” says Duque. “It's nice and flexible when you walk. I love that they have trendy styles.” You can find them at cambiami.com.

What about a Mother’s Day meal? Omaha Steaks has mom covered with their personalized “Mom's Custom Steakhouse Dinner." You can customize it, order it, and it will come flash-frozen to your home for you to cook up a fantastic dinner for mom. “You know they've been around forever and ever family owned and operated,” says Duque. “Everybody loves Omaha Steaks, it's trusted. It's delicious.”

To order, check out Omahasteaks.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Elena Duque