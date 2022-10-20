Updated COVID-19 boosters available for BA.5 strain

COVID-19 has negatively impacted our communities, country and the globe. Walgreens’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Ban, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the importance of the updated COVID-19 boosters.

“The vaccines have served us exceptionally well throughout the course of the pandemic. Now, we have this updated vaccine, and it covers the Omicron,” says Ban. “Specifically, it covers the strain called BA.5. You get the best protection when you're vaccinated.”

If you’re considering receiving the booster for your family, there are age restrictions applicable for who is eligible.

“All people five years and older are eligible to get the booster,” says Ban. “As people think about getting the booster, they should be also thinking about getting their flu shot.”

For more information, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-WALGREENS

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Walgreens.