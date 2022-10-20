Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Updated COVID-19 boosters available for BA.5 strain

Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 13:01:48-04

COVID-19 has negatively impacted our communities, country and the globe. Walgreens’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Ban, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the importance of the updated COVID-19 boosters.

“The vaccines have served us exceptionally well throughout the course of the pandemic. Now, we have this updated vaccine, and it covers the Omicron,” says Ban. “Specifically, it covers the strain called BA.5. You get the best protection when you're vaccinated.”

If you’re considering receiving the booster for your family, there are age restrictions applicable for who is eligible.

“All people five years and older are eligible to get the booster,” says Ban. “As people think about getting the booster, they should be also thinking about getting their flu shot.”

For more information, visit Walgreens.com or call 1-800-WALGREENS

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Walgreens.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors