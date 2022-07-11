Updated tech can help keep your best workers

Working remotely has become a way of life and companies’ digital technology offering can affect employee retention. Vice President of Ivanti, David Shepherd, and Professor of Economics at Stanford University, Nick Bloom, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help employers avoid the Great Resignation.

“We found that 70% of employees report the way they interact with technology directly impacts them,” says Shepherd. “65% of surveyors say they would be more productive with updated technology. Then 26%, over a quarter, of employees are actually considering quitting their jobs.”

It is vital for companies to enhance their levels of security.

“It has become critical to get security and connectivity that is flawless and seamless,” says Bloom. “Someone working remote or working from home is fantastic, but you need systems that are more robust.”

Ivanti has a solution designed to help a company and its workers.

“We have a platform. It's called Neurons. It uses hyper-automation technology to make some of this happen,” says Shepherd. “It is instantly trying to make the employee experience better, and it's freeing up the IT workers’ time to actually work on wider initiatives.”

For more information, visit Ivanti.com/experience

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Ivanti.