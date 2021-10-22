Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Upgrade your shopping list with these Fall products

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:15 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 17:15:33-04

Fall is in full swing and with fall comes new products and trends! Our friend, Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is joining us to discuss more.

What's a better go-to tailgate snack than chips and dip? Make sure you have the best flavors and options for your guests with Heluva Good! Dips. There are 7 bold and creamy flavors available on Instacart, Walmart, Amazon Fresh, and more.

Stay fresh and clean after being outdoors all day with the Nivea Body Wash. Your skin will be moisturized and smooth and smell amazing with scents like fresh-cut basil and white tea.

Thursday Boots will be a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe. These boots are affordable and made for everyday wear with the highest quality materials. There are styles for both men and women.

JC Penney is reintroducing two of its favorite menswear brands, J. Ferrar & Stafford. Both these collections offer modern styles and versatility with comfort. Men will find a wide array of fashion staples from both collections, including footwear.

Fall is the best time to bring in some new home decor. The Back to Everything collection from JCPenney has furniture, bedding, and rugs all with a contemporary twist.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors