UPS Hiring 60,000 Seasonal Workers for the Holidays

UPS Human Resources Director, Jon Bowers, joined Inside South Florida to share the company's strategy for recruiting more than 60,000 seasonal workers through their annual 'Brown Friday' hiring event in preparation for the upcoming peak holiday shopping season.

“Right now, we're really looking for people who are interested in package handler positions, those are folks who work in our warehouses,” says Bowers. “And what's great about those jobs, is they’re a little flexible, we have multiple shifts. So, if maybe you are a college student or have another job or another obligation, we can find a shift that's right for you. And they're paying around $21 an hour. We also have an opportunity, as you said, for people to help deliver packages. So, the driver helper, you get to ride on that iconic UPS brown truck and deliver the holidays. And that job pays around $21 an hour as well. And then finally, our seasonal support drivers where you can deliver packages out of your own car and make around $23 an hour.”

For more information, visit UPSjobs.com/BrownFriday

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by UPS.