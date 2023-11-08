'Uptown 5K on the Runway' Event Takes Flight to Support Fort Lauderdale Community

Broward County Trustbridge Hospice Foundation Philanthropy Manager, Brittney Farwell, joined Inside South to share the details behind the 5th annual 'Uptown 5K on the Runway' charity event.

This event, set to take place on November 18 at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, is dedicated to supporting the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation's various community initiatives, ranging from mental health programs to grief counseling.

“This is a 5k Fun Run walk, and it's actually on the FXE runway,” says Farwell. “So, it's for participants to be able to run or walk on the runway, as planes are kind of next to them. And it's really so exciting. We're expecting over 1,000 participants, we have individuals, sponsored teams, corporate teams, lot of aviation. This event, it celebrates aviation, celebrates the Uptown community, which is really where the Fort Lauderdale executive airport is in the heart of the Uptown community and compassion towards others.”

For more information, visit p2p.onecause.com/uptown5k

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Fort Lauderdale.