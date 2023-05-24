US Army Salute Fest marches into South Florida for Memorial Day

On Saturday, May 27, the US Army Salute Fest will recognize our fallen servicemen and joining us on Inside South Florida to share more is the event's Executive Producer, Mickey Markoff.

“On the ground, you've got five city blocks of military displays,” says Markoff. “We have the Monster Energy Motocross where the guys are doing backflips. You've got Cigarette Offshore Power Boats on display and USA boxing, and corporate displays. We have great musical acts performing throughout the day.”

For more information, visit USAsalute.com

