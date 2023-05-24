Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

US Army Salute Fest marches into South Florida for Memorial Day

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 18:30:01-04

On Saturday, May 27, the US Army Salute Fest will recognize our fallen servicemen and joining us on Inside South Florida to share more is the event's Executive Producer, Mickey Markoff.

“On the ground, you've got five city blocks of military displays,” says Markoff. “We have the Monster Energy Motocross where the guys are doing backflips. You've got Cigarette Offshore Power Boats on display and USA boxing, and corporate displays. We have great musical acts performing throughout the day.”

For more information, visit USAsalute.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the National Salute to America’s Heroes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com