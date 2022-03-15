US Chamber of Commerce launches commission on artificial intelligence to advance leadership

Watch
Artificial Intelligence is becoming the norm in our everyday lives. From smart home devices to navigation and music screening, it’s everywhere. Jordan Crenshaw from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center says “it’s everywhere from Siri to Alexa in our cars. Every place we go, A.I. has made life a little bit more convenient.”

Artificial intelligence is no longer science fiction, it’s at our doorstep. The University of Florida has increased A.I. faculty by 100 and the college of business is requiring courses in A.I. because of its global impact. Locally, Miami Dade College just received 15 million dollars in investments to establish its own A.I. center.

Across the country A.I. is helping solve issues, including scientists developing vaccines and narrowing the gaps in patient care, preventing cyber-attacks, it’s alerting people against bank fraud. It’s even providing economic inclusion for better access to communities to get loans for homes or small businesses. From an economic perspective, A.I. is expected to add 15.7 trillion dollars to the global community by 2030. That’s an increase of 14%, which is no small number.

