Use Shutterfly to make your next outdoor gathering the talk of the neighborhood

Summer is a time for travel, vacations, and outdoor gatherings. Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye,’ Lifestyle and Design Expert, Bobby Berk, joined Inside South Florida to share ideas to help spruce up your outside space before you plan your next event.

“I'm seeing that people are bringing their indoors out, and they're achieving that by kind of using the same color scheme that's going on in their house. I have a desert scheme in my house right now,” says Berk. “I ordered pillows, napkins, and reusable melamine plates in those same colors, and then I mix and match a lot of cool patterns. It made the space feel very cohesive with what I have going on indoors.”

Furniture is not the only way to take your outdoor space to the next level, and Berk says some quality lighting can truly make it feel like home.

“A lot of people don't think about the lighting because when they're planning the party, it's daylight,” says Berk. “By the time that party is happening, it's evening, so think about your lighting as well. You can make any drab backyard feel pretty chic with the right market lighting.”

For more information, visit Shutterfly.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Shutterfly.

