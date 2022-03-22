Use these tips to help your dog adjust to your life back in the office

For those of us with dogs, the pandemic and work from home really changed the way we live with our four-legged friends. Now, with the transition back to the office, many of us are worried about how that transition will affect their pets. International Dog Trainer Tom Davis joined us to give his tips on how to help your dogs have a smooth change.

Davis advises giving your dog more time alone before transitioning back to work. This way you can see how your dog will react, and their transition will happen more gradually. Dog walking services are also a great way to get your dog’s energy out during the day.

Tom also says that pet insurance should be a priority for those thinking about their dog’s wellbeing. Pet insurance makes sure that you are covered financially in case your pet has a medical emergency. “God forbid anything happens big or small.” Says Davis. “It’s just as important for animals as it is for us.”

For more info on pet insurance and dog walking services, you can visit WagWalking.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Wag.