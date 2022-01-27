Using nutrition to combat burnout

Nutrition plays an enormous role in our overall health. It can affect how we sleep, our mood, and how we function throughout the day. Author and registered dietitian Patrica Bannan who’s sharing tips on how to use nutrition to avoid burnout.

Stress is very different from burnout. Those experiencing burnout might find themselves disconnecting from everything and feeling numb like they're just going through the motions rather than actually enjoying things.

Supercharged foods like figs and mushrooms can help combat the feelings of burnout. Patricia's new book, "From Burnout to Balance," offers self-help tips as well as recipes using these supercharged foods. You can pick it up anywhere books are sold.