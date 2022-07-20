Vagisil is creating solutions for women’s daily intimate care

Prioritizing feminine self-care is vital during the summer months, especially with the business and the intense heat of the season. Lifestyle Expert, Valerie Greenberg, joined Inside South Florida to share how Vagisil can help women with their intimate care.

“My go-to self-care tip is Vagisil. It has been around for almost 50 years and is a trusted name in the intimate care space,” says Greenberg. “The company is woman founded, owned, and led. Their team of expert female scientists continues to innovate to address women's intimate personal care needs.”

Vagisil offers a variety of products that may help women on the move.

“Whether you're finishing an at home workout or finally taking that hot yoga class your best friend told you about, they have the solutions to fit your intimate care needs,” says Greenberg.

The brand’s mission is to develop products that are effective and help women feel relieved and refreshed.

“They create clinically, and gynecologist-tested products that carry skin-friendly and hypoallergenic scents and are gentle on sensitive skin for all over cleansing,” says Greenberg. “Vagisil’s washes and wipes are pH-balanced to match your intimate area, including Vagisil’s daily therapeutic line. This product line carries odor-block wash wipes, healthy detox wash, and pH-balanced wash products.”

For more information, visit Vagisil.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Vagisil.