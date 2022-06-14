Vale Food Co brings its delicious and fresh flavors to Brickell

Welcome to Vale Food Co.

The Florida-grown restaurant serves up fresh and innovative flavors in a fast casual setting.

Whether you're on a vegan, keto or paleo diet, or if you're just craving a healthy meal, Vale offers build-your-own bowls that cater to you.

Since being founded in 2014, the eatery has opened six locations all throughout Florida. And they've finally made its way to Brickell.

"For us to be here in Brickell, is probably the most exciting part of our journey so far. We look at Miami as a major metro market here in Florida and it's so exciting. From the moment we opened our doors, we were embraced by people that have visited other Vale locations. So to open up here, we already feel right at home," says Sunny Ilyas, Founder and CEO of Vale Food Co.

Sunny is the man behind the recipes at Vale. You can find signature bowls like the Keto Bowl and the Great South.

"We have a bunch of different bowls that people can choose from, which is our signature bowl menu. Sometimes we realize that our hot food line can be overwhelming with so many bases, veggies, and proteins. So we crafted this menu together of items that we know pair perfectly together for everyone," says Ilyas.

The Brickell location also has exclusive items. They also have added a bakery and they're also debuting their new matcha and coffee line.

If you want to see their full menu or know more information you can head on over to valefoodco.com or head on over to their Instagram @valefoodco