Valentine’s Day cocktail ideas

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share tips of how to make an elevated cocktail to complement your Valentine’s Day ambiance.

“I've put together a delicious jasmine cocktail,” says Zahn. “It has jasmine tea, mango and Don Q Pasión.” Find this item at DonQ.com

If you’re excited to create a drink that is a bit lighter, the Lillet Rosé Spritz may interest you.

“I took three parts tonic water and three parts of Lillet Rosé and put it on the rocks and added some strawberries and limes,” says Zahn. Find this product at Lillet.com

Espanita’s Tequila Blanco and Double Barrel may be fine picks for Tequila Lovers.

“The Blanco has some nice white pepper to it,” says Zahn. “The Double Barrel is aged in an American oak and finished in bourbon casks.”

If scotch is your special someone’s go-to whiskey of choice, the Macallan Double Cask may be a great choice for your new cocktail creation.

“The 'Three W' signature cocktail has orange bitters, Macallan scotch, and oloroso syrup topped with champagne,” says Zahn.

For more information, visit @PaulZahn on Instagram

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.