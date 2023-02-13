Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Valentine’s Day cocktail ideas

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 18:30:27-05

Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share tips of how to make an elevated cocktail to complement your Valentine’s Day ambiance.

“I've put together a delicious jasmine cocktail,” says Zahn. “It has jasmine tea, mango and Don Q Pasión.” Find this item at DonQ.com

If you’re excited to create a drink that is a bit lighter, the Lillet Rosé Spritz may interest you.

“I took three parts tonic water and three parts of Lillet Rosé and put it on the rocks and added some strawberries and limes,” says Zahn. Find this product at Lillet.com

Espanita’s Tequila Blanco and Double Barrel may be fine picks for Tequila Lovers.

“The Blanco has some nice white pepper to it,” says Zahn. “The Double Barrel is aged in an American oak and finished in bourbon casks.”

If scotch is your special someone’s go-to whiskey of choice, the Macallan Double Cask may be a great choice for your new cocktail creation.

“The 'Three W' signature cocktail has orange bitters, Macallan scotch, and oloroso syrup topped with champagne,” says Zahn.

For more information, visit @PaulZahn on Instagram

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com