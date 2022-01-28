Valentine's Day gifts anyone would love to receive

If you're tired of buying the same box of chocolates and bouquets of flowers for Valentine's day, here are some unique gifts that break the heart-shaped mold without breaking the bank.

The Couchmaster represents nothing less than a true revolution in gaming. With the smart CYCON2, you can game in a relaxed position at home on the sofa, or even in your bed. The generous couch gaming desk can be used for input devices as well as with a notebook. Thanks to its ergonomic sitting position, no signs of fatigue or tension appear while gaming on the couch, even after hours of use. The Couchmaster CYCON2 is versatile and can be used perfectly with a PC, Mac, notebook, or game console. Great gift idea for the gamer in your life!

Whether you need a more restful night’s sleep or looking for safer ways to handle your stress, have you ever considered adding CBD lotion to your daily routine? For the last decade, Bluebird Botanicals has been a world-leading manufacturer of high-quality, full-plant hemp extracts with a mission of making a happy and healthy lifestyle accessible to all. CBD promotes overall wellness without psychoactivity that can cloud your judgment.

Savvy & Sorted is a small family business with a vision to simplify and declutter life granting space for your creative and inspired mindset to flourish. Their growing product range is designed for detail-lovers who get satisfaction from tidy, well-organized spaces. We believe in simplifying life. From chaos to calm, we help you reclaim focus on life’s most important moments. Our products are designed and developed with the purpose; to organize your home, office, or classroom by reducing clutter and overwhelm. Whether it is designing your Pinterest-worthy pantry or making a playroom creative and inspirational, Savvy & Sorted will help you achieve it with style and ease.

Joe Average is not just a puzzle, but a piece of artwork. Joe Average is a Vancouver-based artist. In the 1970’s he started exploring drawing and photography. In 1984, he was diagnosed with HIV, prompting him to put his aspirations into action by making a living from his artwork. Using vivid colors and bold lines as structural elements, Joe created highly stylized paintings. The puzzle was commissioned and designed for the 11th international conference on AIDS. What he wanted to express in this image with the stained glass feeling is that we are all fragile in the face of AIDS but working together with love (the heart in the center) is what we need to do.

TableTopics questions to start great conversations are the award-winning conversation starter sets that help millions of people spark fun and meaningful discussions with their family and friends around the dinner table, at parties, on road trips – wherever! What started as a personal passion for great conversation has blossomed into America’s most popular conversation game with over 35 products sold in specialty stores throughout the U.S., Canada, and the world. TableTopics is a division of Ultra PRO International, LLC and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Health coach and holistic nutritionist Sara McGlothlin launched Gratisfied in 2019 to make an impactful change in the packaged food space. All of our products are free from gluten, dairy, soy, and refined sugar. In addition, our Plant-Based Bar Collection and Granola Clusters are grain-free, and our Granola Clusters, Berry Bar and Oat Bar are all nut-free.

Foxgloves are garden gloves designed to offer comfort, ease of use, versatility, and style — all in one. Foxgloves collection is made to be durable and breathable, designed to fit your hands, your tasks, and clean up like new after each use. Protexgloves limit exposure to irritants and allow the skin to breathe. They can aid in protecting against eczema and contact dermatitis and offer relief for scleroderma, arthritis, and more. The gloves collection is made with the finest synthetic materials to provide full conductivity on any touch screen. These gloves are lightweight and form-fitting.

Oak and Reed is a fitness and lifestyle brand offering trend-forward products devoted to wellness and healthy living. Guided by a passion for improving personal wellness, our mission is to empower you to feel stronger and live better with products designed to support your physical and spiritual practices, as well as your style.Our collections are always evolving with the needs of our customers so we can continue to inspire and motivate you in your wellness journey, from yoga in the living room to exploring the world.