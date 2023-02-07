Valentine’s gift ideas to help create magical moments

The sweetest thing to gift on Valentine’s Day is love and adoration. Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share gift ideas to make this holiday memorable.

“Giuliana Prosecco is a full-sparkling wine from the Veneto region of Italy,” says Zahn. “It has aromas of pear and golden delicious apples.” Find this item at TotalWine.com

Gifting delectable and tantalizing treats is also a great option.

“Red Vines Licorice has a limited-edition guilt-free snack. We also have Sour Punch in heart shapes,” says Zahn. “Licor 43 unleashed their Licor 43 Chocolate, which is made with 100% sustainably-sourced cocoa.” Find these products at AmericanLicorice.com and BuyLicor43.com, respectively

A cozy night in laying on comfortable fabrics with your special someone is a great Valentine’s date idea.

Blissy is made from 100% mulberry silk,” says Zahn. “They have a wide variety of options from scrunchies to bonnets to pillowcases.” Find these items at Blissy.com

For more information, visit @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.